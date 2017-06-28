Ronaldo is angry but will stay at Madrid, says Perez

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez believes Cristiano Ronaldo will remain with the European champions.

by Omnisport News 28 Jun 2017, 05:24 IST

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is angry and hurt but Real Madrid president Florentino Perez believes the star forward will stay at the club.

Ronaldo has been linked with moves to former club Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain amid accusations – which the player has denied – that he defrauded Spanish tax authorities out of €14.7million.

The 32-year-old star has helped Portugal into the Confederations Cup semi-finals, as they prepare for a clash against Chile on Wednesday.

Perez insists he is unconcerned amid reports linking Ronaldo, who is contracted until 2021, with an exit despite admitting the forward was hurt.

"Cristiano has a contract with Madrid," he told esRadio on Tuesday.

"What we know is that he told a colleague that he is angry and it was published in A Bola. I haven't spoken with him.

"I do not give it the importance that is given [in the media]. The only thing that has to be done is to wait and talk after the Confederations Cup.

"He is angry. He is a man of integrity and has fulfilled with his duties. There are many people who have wanted to hurt him with taxes and other topics and he feels it.

"We are delighted that he is in Madrid. If you believe that you will continue on this radio [show] I believe that Cristiano will also stay. I have spoken with [Ronaldo's agent Jorge] Mendes about him."

Ronaldo has spent eight seasons at Madrid, winning the Champions League three times and LaLiga twice.