Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ronaldo leads UEFA Goal of the Season nominees

Omnisport
NEWS
News
474   //    14 Aug 2018, 16:47 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo scores a bicycle kick against Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo is among the nominees for the UEFA Goal of the Season prize.

The Portugal superstar is one of 11 candidates in the running for the award following his stunning overhead kick for Real Madrid against his new club Juventus in last season's Champions League.

Only one goal from each UEFA competition is nominated, so Ronaldo has been selected ahead former team-mate Gareth Bale, who scored a similarly acrobatic effort in Madrid's Champions League final defeat of Liverpool.

Dimitri Payet provides the Europa League nomination, the France international producing a brilliant dribble and finish in Marseille's win against RB Leipzig.

Ronaldo's compatriots Goncalo Ramos, Paulo Estrela and Ricardinho are also on the shortlist, along with Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen.

Supporters can watch all the goals and vote for their favourite on the UEFA website. The award was won by Mario Mandzukic last year, while Lionel Messi claimed the honour in both 2015 and 2016.

 

UEFA Goal of the Season nominees in full:
 

Lucy Bronze (Lyon 1-0 Manchester City)
Olga Carmona (Switzerland 0-2 Spain)
Elisandro (Sporting CP 2-5 Inter)
Elliot Embleton (Turkey 2-3 England)
Christian Eriksen (Republic of Ireland 1-5 Denmark)
Paulo Estrela (Porto 5-1 Besiktas)
Eva Navarro (Germany 0-2 Spain)
Dimitri Payet (Marseille 5-2 Leipzig)
Goncalo Ramos (Slovenia 0-4 Portugal)
Ricardinho (Portugal 4-1 Romania)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid)

Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2017-18 Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
10 times Football Manager predicted the future
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
Five times Zinedidne Zidane dazzled us with his brilliance
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
Griezmann v Modric v Mbappe: Ballon d'Or race reaches...
RELATED STORY
Messi, Ronaldo, Salah and De Bruyne up for Champions...
RELATED STORY
The 5 most successful transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
Five incredible records shared by Lionel Messi and...
RELATED STORY
I was cold - Real Madrid fan Nadal explains wearing...
RELATED STORY
Three players who deserve to win the FIFA Best Player award
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Play-offs
23 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
23 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
23 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
23 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
23 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
23 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
23 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
23 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
23 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
23 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
23 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
23 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
23 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
23 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
23 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
23 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
23 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
23 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
23 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
23 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
23 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
30 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
30 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
30 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
30 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
30 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
30 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
30 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
30 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
30 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
30 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
30 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
30 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
30 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
30 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
30 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
30 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
30 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
30 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
30 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
30 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
30 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us