×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ronaldo left Madrid for Europe's strongest team in Juventus - Dybala

Omnisport
NEWS
News
151   //    06 Oct 2018, 15:46 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala - cropped
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala believes Juventus team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo joined the best team in Europe when he left Real Madrid.

Ronaldo and Madrid won the Champions League in each of the last three seasons, but the Portugal forward completed a €112million switch to Turin in the off-season.

Dybala claims the Bianconeri's 3-1 quarter-final second-leg win at the Santiago Bernabeu last term, which saw the Serie A giants eliminated from Champions League, convinced Ronaldo he would be joining a stronger side.

The Argentina international also suggested Juve would have won the European title had it not been for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's decisive stoppage-time penalty in that aggregate defeat.

"I don't think there was a stronger squad than Juventus last season," Dybala told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "Real Madrid won [the Champions League], but they did not prove themselves to be stronger than us.

"If we had got through that round [against Madrid], everything would have changed.

"In my view, we would have won the Champions League and everyone would have said we were the best team. There was no team stronger than ours.

"The victory at the Bernabeu gave us even more strength and belief. The team went to win in Madrid with incredible grit and determination. My team-mates told me the Madrid players were really struggling and confused because they rarely conceded three goals like that.

"I think it was that game that pushed Ronaldo towards Juve. That's when he realised our strength and made his choice. He is very intelligent and sees these things before others."

Juve have won their opening two Champions League group games this season without conceding, despite Ronaldo's red card in their opener against Valencia.

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Four ways Juventus could line up in attack with Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Five alternatives for Real Madrid to sign as a...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo to Juventus: 3 different ways Juventus could line...
RELATED STORY
4 replacements for Ronaldo at Real Madrid if he decides...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga rumours: Real Madrid agrees €180m fee for Juventus...
RELATED STORY
3 superstars that will thrive alongside Cristiano Ronaldo...
RELATED STORY
Can Juventus win the Champions League with Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
7 Reasons Why Cristiano Ronaldo Is Better Than Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Why Juventus Should Use Zidane's 4-1-2-1-2 Diamond Or...
RELATED STORY
Are Juventus right to gamble on Cristiano Ronaldo?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us