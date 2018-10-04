Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches

Associated Press
NEWS
News
232   //    04 Oct 2018, 17:38 IST
AP Image

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was left off Portugal's national team squad for a pair of upcoming matches, the decision coming Thursday as the soccer great fights rape allegations in the United States.

Ronaldo has been accused of rape by Kathryn Mayorga, who says the player assaulted her in Las Vegas in 2009. He has denied the accusation.

Ronaldo was left off the squad for Portugal's second game in the UEFA Nations League at Poland on Oct. 11 and a friendly match in Glasgow against Scotland three days later.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos said Ronaldo also will not be called up for the next round of international games in November.

Santos said the decision was taken after a three-way conversation between him, Ronaldo and the head of the Portuguese soccer federation.

"We agreed the player wouldn't be available, wouldn't be an option for selection," Santos said. "For the next two squad selections, this one and the one next month, Ronaldo won't be with us."

Santos refused to give details of the conversation, nor would he comment on Ronaldo's state of mind, saying the information was private and personal.

Santos said he expected Ronaldo to play again for Portugal eventually.

Ronaldo also missed Portugal's first two post-World Cup matches last month, with Santos saying then that Ronaldo had only just moved to Italian club Juventus and was still settling down there.

Santos used the 33-year-old team captain's absence last month to try out younger players.

Ronaldo, who is nearing the end of his playing career, is a national hero in Portugal and the country's best-known celebrity.

He is the country's most experienced player with 154 national team appearances, and its all-time highest scorer with 85 goals.

Associated Press
NEWS
Ronaldo won't play for Portugal in upcoming fixtures...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo out of Portugal squad for Nations League
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: FC Pune City Season Preview, Squad, Probable...
RELATED STORY
5 Times Cristiano Ronaldo lost his cool on the ground
RELATED STORY
7 Reasons Why Cristiano Ronaldo Is Better Than Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
FIFA Best Award 2018: Will the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly come...
RELATED STORY
Football fans react as Ronaldo is given one-match ban and...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo: Reliving his best moments - Part 1
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why neither Ronaldo nor Messi should win this...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: No Ronaldo versus Messi face-off is...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us