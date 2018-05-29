Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Ronaldo-less Portugal held by Tunisia

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 29 May 2018, 09:38 IST
113

Braga (Portugal), May 29 (AFP) AC Milan striker Andre Silva hit a landmark 1000th goal for the hosts but there was little to celebrate as Cristiano Ronaldo-less Portugal were held 2-2 by Tunisia in a pre-World Cup friendly on Monday.

Still smarting from a 3-0 defeat to the Netherlands in Geneva last March, Portugal fans were hoping for a morale-boosting win less than two weeks before they head to Russia.

But the defending European champions, who face Spain, Morocco and Iran in Group B, largely flattered to deceive.

Ronaldo and his goal scoring exploits would have been welcome in Braga, but the Portugal striker was given time off following Real Madrid's 3-1 victory over Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos gave Silva the nod and, despite a lack of playing time at Milan, the 22-year-old did well to head home the opener from Ricardo Quaresma's pinpoint cross on 22 minutes. It was the 1000th goal scored in Portugal colours.

Portugal doubled their lead on 34 minutes when Joao Mario, who has also endured a tough season in Italy with Inter Milan and a loan move to West Ham, pounced on a poor clearance from a corner to fire a rocket into the top corner from the edge of the area.

Strong and physical throughout, Tunisia were sorely lacking technique and attacking prowess. But when the disappointing Raphael Guerreiro fluffed his lines, Esperance striker

Anice Badri reduced arrears just before the interval. Portugal continued to dominate but after Bernardo Silva fired wide the hosts paid the price for loose defending when Fakhredine Ben Youssef hit a 64th minute equaliser.

Portugal are likely to still be without Ronaldo when they face Belgium in Brussels on June 2 and Algeria in Lisbon on June 7

Portugal held by Tunisia in World Cup warm-up match
RELATED STORY
Santos unhappy with 'abnormal' goals
RELATED STORY
WORLD CUP: Tunisia forced to reorganize after loss of Msakni
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: A preview of what to expect from Spain
RELATED STORY
Portugal heads to Russia with 13 players from Euro 2016 win
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Analyzing the chances of a much-changed...
RELATED STORY
Preview: Team Belgium at Russia 2018
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: Top 5 Young Player Award winners
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 African strikers to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Tunisia talisman ruled out of World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT KOR HON
2 - 0
02 Jun ALB UKR 05:30 AM
02 Jun ENG NIG 09:45 PM
02 Jun SWE DEN 11:15 PM
02 Jun MON SLO 11:45 PM
03 Jun BEL POR 12:15 AM
03 Jun REP UNI 12:38 AM
03 Jun ICE NOR 01:30 AM
03 Jun KOS COT 05:30 AM
03 Jun MEX SCO 05:30 AM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018