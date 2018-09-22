Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ronaldo looking forward after Champions League red card - Alex Sandro

Omnisport
NEWS
News
268   //    22 Sep 2018, 01:08 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is looking forward after he was sent off on his Champions League debut for Juventus, according to team-mate Alex Sandro.

Ronaldo was dismissed in Juve's 2-0 win at Valencia on Wednesday after tangling off the ball with Jeison Murillo, appearing to pull the centre-back's hair.

UEFA are yet to confirm the severity of Ronaldo's punishment, with an extended ban potentially ruling the Portugal superstar out of a reunion with former club Manchester United.

Despite Ronaldo being inconsolable as he left the Mestalla pitch following his red card, Alex Sandro feels his colleague is putting the incident behind him.

"I see him motivated," Alex Sandro said to Sky Sport Italia. 

"He has a lot of experience and he knows that what happened on Tuesday belongs to the past.

"He is already looking forward, he came to help and brought quality to our group.

"My understanding with him I'm learning to know him inside and outside the field. 

"I'm understanding his movements and how he likes to receive the ball. Slowly I will start to assist him."

Ronaldo will have a chance to bounce back in Juve's next game, away to Frosinone on Sunday.

Although the Portugal captain has had an uneven start to life with the Serie A champions, Juan Cuadrado hailed Ronaldo's impact.

"The arrival of Cristiano certainly gave us something more," Cuadrado told Juventus TV.

"We know the player he is, but I think Juventus has always been well built.

"Now maybe we are even stronger because some of us have been here for a long time and they know each other well and because they have become great champions.

"We hope to go far in every competition."

Omnisport
NEWS
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after receiving first ever...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo receives a first-ever...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo sees red on Champions League debut for...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo: Will he miss a Champions League return...
RELATED STORY
Simeone defends Ronaldo after controversial Champions...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo red card 'absurd', says Pjanic
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Messi, Ronaldo And 3 Broken...
RELATED STORY
Juventus proved their quality after Ronaldo red card -...
RELATED STORY
3 possible outcomes of Cristiano Ronaldo's red card...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo sent off in 1st Champions League game with Juventus
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us