Ronaldo nets first Juventus goal in friendly against Primavera side

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.70K   //    12 Aug 2018, 22:25 IST
ronaldo-cropped
Juve pair Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo did not disappoint as he pulled on a Juventus shirt for the first time, scoring in the team's annual friendly against the club's youth side.

The Portugal star joined Juve from Real Madrid in July in a €112million deal, ending a nine-year association with Los Blancos after winning three successive Champions League titles.

And in his first unofficial outing, he took just eight minutes to make the difference, latching on to a pass in behind the Primavera team's defence and emphatically firing past Leonardo Loria in goal.

He played a part in the second goal as well, putting Riccardo Capellini under pressure as a low cross came into the box and the Juve youngster put past his own goalkeeper.

Paulo Dybala then got himself a brace – his second a tap-in on the rebound after Loria failed to keep hold of Ronaldo's effort.

The 33-year-old was brought off at half-time, but not before one over-affectionate fan ran on to the pitch and locked him in a hug which required the help of two stewards to get out of.

Juve made it 5-0 early in the second half through Claudio Marchisio, before the traditional pitch invasion brought the game to a close in the 70th minute.

Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
