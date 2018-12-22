×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ronaldo only wanted Juventus, claims agent Mendes

Omnisport
NEWS
News
33   //    22 Dec 2018, 19:31 IST
Ronaldo - cropped
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with his Juventus team-mates

Juventus were the only club Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to join when he decided to leave Real Madrid, according to the player's agent Jorge Mendes.

Ronaldo ended his trophy-laden nine-year stint at Madrid in the close-season, joining Serie A giants Juve in a deal worth €112million, and has scored 12 goals in 21 appearances across all competitions since his arrival in Turin.

And Mendes has revealed that Ronaldo had his heart set on a switch to Juve since the start of 2018.

"Ronaldo told me that he only wanted to play in Juventus," Mendes told Rai Sport.

"I want to make it clear that the idea was borne of himself, and in January 2018, the few people who knew the subject and I thought it would be very difficult to bring Cristiano to Juventus.

"I would say that thanks to his presence all Italian football has benefited."

Juve are 12 points clear at the top of Serie A, and face Roma on Saturday before fixtures against Atalanta and Sampdoria, although Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that Ronaldo will not feature in the latter two matches.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Ronaldo confirmed Juventus interest in January – Mendes
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo wanted to join Serie A last year: Former Milan...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo an AC Milan target in 2017, confirms Fassone
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid superstar set for explosive exit in January,...
RELATED STORY
Juventus plan stunning £125m January offer for Premier...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Kylian Mbappe makes two huge...
RELATED STORY
Modric deserved UEFA award over Ronaldo, says Del Piero
RELATED STORY
5 Records Ronaldo has already set while at Juventus
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: 'I deserve the Ballon d'Or every...
RELATED STORY
Report: Why Cristiano Ronaldo Snubbed UEFA Awards during...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us