Ronaldo pays tribute to departing Allegri

Omnisport
NEWS
News
57   //    19 May 2019, 03:48 IST
ronaldo-cropped
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo and Massimiliano Allegri

Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute to Massimiliano Allegri and thanked him for an "exceptional" campaign after it was announced the head coach will leave Juventus at the end of the season.

Allegri's future had been in doubt ever since Juve were eliminated from the Champions League by Ajax in April, with the Old Lady initially billed as favourites following the signing of Ronaldo.

But on Friday, Juve announced Allegri would not be continuing next season, despite winning Serie A again and having a year left on his contract.

Allegri struggled to hold back tears as he and president Andrea Agnelli addressed the media for the first time since the announcement.

Agnelli spoke glowingly about Allegri's work at the club and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo also expressed gratitude for a strong season together.

Ronaldo wrote on his official Instagram account: "Thank you coach, we've only spent one year together but it was exceptional because you are a great manager and a great man. It was a pleasure to work with you."

Allegri's final matches in charge of Juve will see him face high-flying Atalanta and Sampdoria.

