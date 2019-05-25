×
Ronaldo rested before Allegri heads for the beach

Omnisport
NEWS
News
114   //    25 May 2019, 18:34 IST
CristianoRonaldo-cropped
Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Massimiliano Allegri kept his final pre-match news conference as Juventus coach short and sweet, but did reveal that Cristiano Ronaldo will be rested against Sampdoria.

Bianconeri coach Allegri will depart the Allianz Stadium at the end of the season after five hugely successful years in charge, during which time Juve won five Serie A titles and reached two Champions League finals.

Allegri's last match is against Sampdoria on the final day of the league season on Sunday, but the 51-year-old, who has already discussed his exit at length, saw no need for an extended meeting with the media.

"There is nothing to talk about," he said. "I am here to greet you, give you the team and go."

Star striker Ronaldo has been included in Portugal's squad for the Nations League Finals next month and Allegri said it was important for the former Real Madrid man to rest.

However, it does mean he cannot finish as Serie A's top scorer as he is already five goals behind current leading marksman Fabio Quagliarella.

Moise Kean - reportedly set for a new deal - and Paulo Dybala, who insisted this week that he wants to stay in Turin, will instead start up front.

Meanwhile, Wojciech Szczesny is being assessed for a knee injury and will miss out.

Allegri named Matheus Pereira in his XI but added that Leonardo Spinazzola will instead start if he is available on Sunday.

The departing coach, who was sporting a new-look shaven head, added: "Let's go for a good game and finish in style against a team that have a great season - we must also acknowledge [Sampdoria coach Marco] Giampaolo for his work.

"Then we go to the beach and get some sun. I have been told to take my sun cream, protection 50."

He told the media: "I thank you all. Now we say goodbye and I will make a toast together with you all at the end of the season."

