Ronaldo's game would suit Lukaku, says Belgium legend Scifo

Omnisport
NEWS
News
117   //    04 Aug 2019, 22:56 IST
ronaldo-cropped
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku would "do each other good" according to Belgium legend Enzo Scifo, who indicated he feels Juventus would be the right destination for his compatriot should he leave Manchester United.

Lukaku could be on his way to Turin if United can reach a deal with Juventus that may see Argentina playmaker Paulo Dybala move in the opposite direction.

Scifo, who played for Inter and Torino during a career that saw him earn 84 caps for Belgium, believes Lukaku needs to be at a club that builds a team around him, but does not see Ronaldo's presence at Juventus as an obstacle.

He told Gazzetta dello Sport: "One does not exclude the other. Real Madrid had Karim Benzema alongside him and he scored a lot thanks to Ronaldo.

"I see a similar situation: Cristiano would play 'for' Romelu, take the pressure of him, and then in the area Lukaku would engage the defenders. They would do each other good.

"Lukaku has the quality to be a super striker, but on one condition: the team has to play for him. Make the most of his features: I think Juve would do it."

Scifo was asked whether his former club Inter might be still be in the running to sign Lukaku, but the 53-year-old, who spent just one season at the Nerazzurri in 1987-88, thinks it would be an inferior move for the striker.

"I don't get into negotiations, but at this moment Juve are a step above, although Inter are growing," said Scifo.

"Someone like Antonio Conte can change a club. You need someone with his ferocity to get close to Juventus.

"The cities are different, too. Turin is placid, relaxed, people let you just get on and live your life. Romelu would really like living there, whereas it's more difficult to play in Milan, even if the city is just as beautiful."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
