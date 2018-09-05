Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ronaldo's Madrid departure not about dressing-room unrest – Morata

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.61K   //    05 Sep 2018, 15:42 IST
MorataRonaldoCropped
Alvaro Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to swap Real Madrid for Juventus is unlikely to have had anything to do with any supposed dressing-room unrest, according to Alvaro Morata.

The Portugal superstar was quick to speak in glowing terms about Juve after completing his €100million move, describing the club as "different" and suggesting "everyone is very friendly, the fans too, like a family".

Many took that to be a dig at the way things had been at the Santiago Bernabeu, believing the 33-year-old may have grown unhappy at Madrid.

While his relationship with president Florentino Perez and some others at the club had come under scrutiny, Ronaldo's former team-mate Morata does not believe the ex-Manchester United star was referencing any issues with the Madrid players.

"There are different ways of speaking about Madrid. I think with 'family', it wasn't referring to the dressing room," the Chelsea striker told Cadena Ser.

"I think he left Madrid not because he didn't get on well with his team-mates or because there wasn't a good atmosphere, because anyone who saw the rondos at Madrid [saw] it was like that all day.

"But he will have his things, which I'm not getting into. One day, maybe he'll tell the story."

Seeking to change the subject from what may have triggered Ronaldo's switch, Morata added jokingly: "Did you mean Florentino? We're running out of time..."

Ronaldo is yet to open his Serie A account after three appearances for reigning champions Juve.

