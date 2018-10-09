×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ronaldo's not easy to replace, says Juve sporting director

PTI
NEWS
News
28   //    09 Oct 2018, 09:46 IST

Milan, Oct 9 (AFP) Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici said Monday it was not easy to replace a player of the calibre of Cristiano Ronaldo as he also dismissed a return to Italy for Manchester United's French World Cup winner Paul Pogba.

Ronaldo, 33, joined Juventus from Real Madrid last summer for 100 million euros (USD 115 million).

The Spanish club have lost three and drawn one of their last four matches and are currently fourth in La Liga.

"Ronaldo is probably the best player in the history of the game so he isn't easy to replace," Paratici told journalists at the Manlio Scopigno ceremony at Rieti in central Italy after receiving a "Manager of the Year" award.

Paratici revealed that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had been keen from the outset to join Juventus.

"We talked about it initially, and straight away we got the feeling he wanted to join us, which was a huge advantage," he said.

"Real Madrid had a gentleman's agreement with him, the ownership kicked things off and negotiations began." Paratici stressed Juventus's support for the Portuguese star Ronaldo, currently embroiled in damaging rape allegations.

"Cristiano is a very simple person and an excellent professional, he has all our support," said Paratici.

The Juventus sporting director ruled out a return of French World Cup winner Pogba, who played for the Turin side from 2012 to 2016.

The 26-year-old Pogba has been told he will not captain United again after reportedly falling out with United manager Jose Mourinho.

"We love him very much," said Paratici.

"We want him to do well since we are close to him but he isn't a Juve player anymore.

"We're connected to him, but we've never thought about it and we're not going to think about it."

Pogba joined United from Juventus for a then world record fee of 89 million in 2016.

Paratici, 46, also denied a move for Lazio's Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, saying: "He's a great player, but we haven't spoken to him or Lazio".

Paratici is set to have more responsibility within Juventus after the departure of general manager Giuseppe Marotta.

"Up to now I was happy with my position but things will now probably change a little.

"My goal will always stay the same, to make Juve as strong as possible. I want to dedicate the award I won today to Mr. Marotta who was like a father to me

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Hoeness tells PSG to find new sporting director –...
RELATED STORY
Milan appoints former coach Leonardo as sporting director
RELATED STORY
Milan overhaul continues with Leonardo's return as...
RELATED STORY
Leipzig sporting director Rangnick is interim coach again
RELATED STORY
Molina succeeds Hierro as RFEF sporting director
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo: Reliving his game against Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Why Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus is good for...
RELATED STORY
We've never thought about it – Juventus rule out Pogba...
RELATED STORY
7 life lessons you can learn from Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
4 players Real Madrid should sign to replace Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
Tomorrow ETH KEN 06:30 PM Ethiopia vs Kenya
11 Oct GHA SIE 09:30 PM Ghana vs Sierra Leone
International Friendlies 2018
11 Oct BAH SYR 03:30 PM Bahrain vs Syria
11 Oct HON THA 05:30 PM Hong Kong vs Thailand
11 Oct UAE HON 08:30 PM UAE vs Honduras
11 Oct KUW LEB 09:30 PM Kuwait vs Lebanon
11 Oct TUR BOS 11:00 PM Turkey vs Bosnia-Herzegovina
11 Oct IRA ARG 11:30 PM Iraq vs Argentina
FA Cup 2018-19
11 Oct CHI HEN 12:15 AM Chippenham Town vs Hendon
11 Oct TAU ST- 12:15 AM Taunton Town vs St Albans City
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us