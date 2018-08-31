Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ronaldo's United return, Klopp v Tuchel - When are the standout Champions League games?

Omnisport
NEWS
News
796   //    31 Aug 2018, 04:37 IST
ronaldo-cropped
Juventus's Cristiano Ronaldo

Thursday's Champions League group-stage draw threw up some intriguing contests, with the meetings between Juventus and Manchester United arguably chief among them.

The two fixtures will see former United favourite Cristiano Ronaldo face his old side once again following his surprise move to Serie A giants Juve from Real Madrid in pre-season.

There will be similar emotions for Paul Pogba, who left United for Juve as a youngster, before eventually returning to the Premier League four years later in 2016.

Group C also threw up some interesting match-ups, with Carlo Ancelotti – now in charge of Napoli – set to come up against former club Paris Saint-Germain, while German compatriots Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp will duel when Liverpool face the Ligue 1 champions.

In terms of heavyweight clashes, Group B will have plenty to offer with Barcelona, Tottenham and Inter – in the competition for the first time since 2011-12 – all present, alongside PSV.

And in Group F, one of the world's best-regarded young coaches in Julian Nagelsmann of debutants Hoffenheim will go head-to-head with arguably the best in the business – Pep Guardiola and Manchester City.

Here are our standout group stage contests and when they will take place...

 

Standout Champions League matches:

 

Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain, September 18

Hoffenheim v Manchester City, October 2

Tottenham v Barcelona, October 3

Manchester United v Juventus, October 23

Barcelona v Inter, October 24

Inter v Barcelona, November 6

Juventus v Manchester United, November 7

PSG v Liverpool, November 28

Barcelona v Tottenham, December 11

Omnisport
NEWS
