Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ronaldo sale won't stop Real Madrid winning - Ramos

Omnisport
NEWS
News
942   //    14 Aug 2018, 23:08 IST
RonaldoRamos-cropped
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid for Juventus will not stop the LaLiga giants from winning, according to club captain Sergio Ramos.

Ronaldo joined Juve in a deal worth €112million to end a nine-year spell at Madrid that concluded with a trio of consecutive Champions League titles.

Madrid are yet to bring in a Ronaldo replacement, with new coach Julen Lopetegui indicating he sees Gareth Bale playing a more important role.

Ronaldo raised eyebrows in Spain when he referred to Juve feeling like a "family", the Portugal captain scoring on his first appearance in a game against the club's youth team.

But Ramos is bullish about Madrid's chances of maintaining their European dominance - starting against Atletico Madrid in Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup - despite Ronaldo leaving.

"You had to dig a little deeper. Here we have always felt a family," Ramos told a news conference.

"The key to success has been that we have always been [a family], and we have felt part of that family. The loss of such an important player is negative, but that is not why we are going to stop winning.

"Throughout history we have gone through cracks and have continued to win. We will have to leave this to us and Real Madrid will carry on, no matter what happens Madrid will not stop winning.

"He has decided to change stage and hopefully he will do well."

Ramos was again asked about his challenge on Mohamed Salah in the Champions League final, which saw the Liverpool forward have to be withdrawn with a shoulder injury.

Jurgen Klopp has described the intervention of Ramos as "ruthless and brutal" and compared the Spain international centre-back to acting like a "wrestler" in the clash with Salah.

But Ramos hit out at the Liverpool manager, suggesting Klopp is making excuses after losing his sixth cup final out of seven.

"I'm not going to talk more about Salah, the opinion of each person must be respected and I already gave it," Ramos said.

"I had no intention of holding Mohamed Salah's hand, but he first grabbed my hand. I'm never going to hurt an opponent. 

"Klopp will want to justify losing that final, but hey, it's not the first one that he loses.

"I voted him as one of the best of the year, so he'll be calmer."

Topics you might be interested in:
Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Ramos: Ronaldo is indispensable to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
A combined XI of Real Madrid and Liverpool ahead of the...
RELATED STORY
5 Real Madrid superstars Liverpool should be wary of
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo already a Real Madrid legend like Di Stefano - Nacho
RELATED STORY
How Real Madrid should line up against Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Ramos does Liverpool a...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid v Liverpool: Salah, Ronaldo lead the line in...
RELATED STORY
Don't compare Salah to Messi and Ronaldo, says Ramos....
RELATED STORY
I'd prefer to be a bad loser than win like Ramos - Klopp
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
FA Cup 2018-19
Today HAN CRO 12:00 AM Hanworth Villa vs Crowborough Athletic
Tomorrow HEA SEA 12:00 AM Heaton Stannington vs Seaham Red Star
Tomorrow LIT WOR 12:00 AM Littlehampton Town vs Worthing United
Tomorrow HIG WIN 12:15 AM Highworth Town vs Windsor
Tomorrow STO NEW 12:15 AM Stockton Town vs Newcastle Benfield
Tomorrow BIL BAR 12:15 AM Billingham Synthonia vs Barnoldswick Town
Tomorrow NOR WID 12:15 AM Northwich Victoria vs Widnes
Tomorrow RUN HEM 12:15 AM Runcorn Town vs Hemsworth MW
Tomorrow LEY BAR 12:15 AM Leyton Athletic vs Barkingside
Tomorrow WHI DEA 12:15 AM Whitstable Town vs Deal Town
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us