Ronaldo shares snap of 'Juventus family'

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a photo of his "Juventus family" after making his debut for the Serie A champions.

Ronaldo could not mark his first appearance with a goal but Juve came from behind to win 3-2 at Chievo on Saturday.

The Portugal captain had an eventful debut, though, inadvertently knocking out Chievo goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino, after which he apologised to the 39-year-old, who suffered a broken nose, whiplash and a bruised shoulder.

And former Real Madrid star Ronaldo showed he is settling in well to life in Italy by sharing a family snap on Instagram.

Using his new club’s motto "until the end" in the caption, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner posted a photo of himself with his four children and partner Georgina Rodriguez, all wearing Juve kits.

La famiglia bianconera! #finoallafine A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Aug 21, 2018 at 10:56am PDT