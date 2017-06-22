Ronaldo skips questions following Portugal victory

Cristiano Ronaldo was in no mood to answer journalists' questions following Portugal's Confederations Cup win over Russia.

by Omnisport News 22 Jun 2017, 01:12 IST

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo skipped questions at the obligatory post-match news conference after he was voted man of the match following Portugal's 1-0 Confederations Cup win over Russia, going with a brief statement of his own instead.

The 32-year-old netted the only goal of the game to help the European champions to victory in Moscow, beating goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev from close range early on.

As man of the match, he was due to appear in front of the press, but Ronaldo was in no mood to take any questions amid ongoing uncertainty about his future at Madrid and stuck to a few prepared words on Portugal's win.

"Obviously we are very happy, it is the first time that Portugal wins in Russia," he stated.

"I think the team played very well. We played against an opponent playing at home with a home crowd, a team which pressured us, but we were better.

"We had more opportunities and we were just winners. We have four points and we have to congratulate our team."

Ronaldo also skipped his media duties after winning the man of the match award following Portugal's 2-2 draw with Mexico, claiming he needed to undergo treatment on a knock instead.

The Madrid star has been making headlines in recent weeks following accusations that he defrauded Spanish tax authorities out of €14.7million.

Reports have since suggested he has set his sights on a move away from Madrid and Spain, although club president Florentino Perez stressed this week they have no intention of selling the former Manchester United man.

Ronaldo himself has yet to comment on the latest developments and his actions at the Confederations Cup suggest he does not plan to open up on his plans for the future any time soon.