Ronaldo thanks Manchester United fans for Old Trafford welcome

Omnisport
NEWS
News
234   //    24 Oct 2018, 09:18 IST
Ronaldo-cropped
Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his thanks to Manchester United's supporters after receiving a warm welcome upon his return to the club on Tuesday.

Former United star Ronaldo was back in Manchester as Juventus outclassed the Red Devils 1-0 in the Champions League.

Ronaldo and Juventus silenced the home crowd but the United fans still gave the five-time Ballon d'Or winner an ovation post-match.

And it was appreciated by Ronaldo, who won three Premier League titles and the Champions League among other trophies in six years before moving to Real Madrid in 2009.

"An important victory in a very emotional match for me. It was great playing at Old Trafford again," he wrote on Instagram and social media.

"Thanks to all the fans for the reception and support."

Juve's victory saw Ronaldo and his team-mates make it three wins from as many matches in Group H to sit five points clear of United.

