Ronaldo to Juventus: How the Spanish and Italian media reacted to the move

Omnisport
NEWS
News
2.35K   //    11 Jul 2018, 14:16 IST
cristianoronaldo - Cropped
Cristiano Ronaldo, who left Real Madrid for Juventus

After weeks of rumours, the sensational transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid to Juventus was finally completed on Tuesday.

For a long time it seemed unimaginable that the Portugal star, scorer of 450 Los Blancos goals – although the club remain adamant it is 451 – could represent any other side than Madrid for the rest of his career.

But Serie A heavyweights Juve will stump up €100million, plus a further €12m in additional costs, in one of the most memorable transfers in history.

The football world has been digesting the news ever since the announcement was made, and we have looked at how the media in Spain and Italy reacted.


SPANISH MEDIA

Marca produced one of the most striking pages, documenting each one of Ronaldo's goals for Madrid with the club badges of who scored against, and labelling him "the legend of 451 goals".

AS were similarly effusive in their praise of Ronaldo and went with: "Ciao, Cristiano. It was great while it lasted."

Perhaps the mood was best summed up by Sport , who had the headline "Shock Cristiano".

Mundo Deportivo mocked up an image of Ronaldo in a Juventus shirt, merely writing "CR Seven" with a description of the move.

 

ITALIAN MEDIA

La Gazzetta dello Sport succinctly wrapped up the excitement in the Italian media over Ronaldo's arrival with their "Arrivo!" headline.

Corriere dello Sport also portrayed Ronaldo's image in a Juve shirt with this effort.

The deal made front page news on La Stampa .

And Tuttosport also went for a simple, yet elegantly excitable, header merely writing: "Here!"

Real Madrid CF Football
