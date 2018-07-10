Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ronaldo to Juventus: Real Madrid star back in top five record transfers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
962   //    10 Jul 2018, 23:18 IST
cristianoronaldo-cropped
Real Madrid and Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has secured a second entry in the world's 10 most expensive transfers by agreeing a €112million move to Juventus from Real Madrid.

Ronaldo was the world's most expensive player when he joined Madrid from Manchester United nine years ago, a deal that remains one of the highest ever paid.

Juve will pay €100m for Ronaldo with a further €12m due to be laid out by the Serie A champions in "additional costs" putting the deal fourth in the all-time list.

Neymar is also in the top 10 twice, once for his switch from Santos to Barcelona, as well as topping the pile for his world-record switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

Ronaldo's move to Juve means Romelu Lukaku's €84.8million move from Everton to Manchester United drops out.

 

1. NEYMAR: BARCELONA TO PSG – €222M

2. KYLIAN MBAPPE: MONACO TO PSG – €180M

3. PHILIPPE COUTINHO: LIVERPOOL TO BARCELONA –  €160M

4. CRISTIANO RONALDO:  REAL MADRID TO JUVENTUS –   €112M

=5. OUSMANE DEMBELE: BORUSSIA DORTMUND TO BARCELONA – €105M

=5. PAUL POGBA: JUVENTUS TO MANCHESTER UNITED – €105M

7. GARETH BALE: TOTTENHAM TO REAL MADRID – €100.8M

8. CRISTIANO RONALDO: MANCHESTER UNITED TO REAL MADRID – €94M

9. GONZALO HIGUAIN: NAPOLI TO JUVENTUS – €90M

10. NEYMAR: SANTOS TO BARCELONA – €86.2M

(*Prices are as reported at the time of transfers being completed.)

Liverpool Football Barcelona Football
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
Heynckes on historic streak, Ronaldo plots another Juve...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester City, PSG all added to...
RELATED STORY
Buffon to leave Juventus: Ronaldo & Neymar join Italy...
RELATED STORY
8 footballers that clubs would like to bring back
RELATED STORY
10 top strikers who played for Atletico Madrid in the...
RELATED STORY
6 missed signings that prove Liverpool are unlucky in...
RELATED STORY
20 transfers that were hijacked by clubs: Part 2
RELATED STORY
5 Best Attacking Tridents In Football At The Moment
RELATED STORY
10 greatest Real Madrid goalscorers of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us