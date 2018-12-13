×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ronaldo would support Valladolid playing La Liga games abroad

PTI
NEWS
News
29   //    13 Dec 2018, 22:03 IST

Madrid, Dec 13 (AFP) Ronaldo, the former Brazil striker and current majority shareholder of Real Valladolid, has said he would be in favour of the club playing La Liga games outside of Spain.

Ronaldo bought a 51-percent stake in Valladolid in September, with the stated aim of establishing the team in the top flight after they were promoted last season.

Staging fixtures abroad has become a controversial issue in Spanish football. La Liga were keen to hold a fixture between Barcelona and Girona in January in Miami but Barca have withdrawn their support due to a lack of consensus on the idea.

Ronaldo, however, has said he would be in favour if Valladolid were asked.

"I am in favour but our fans are the ones who decide," said Ronaldo on Thursday.

"If it's good for the fans that we go to play a match abroad, to me it would seem a very interesting project for our club and our brand."

La Liga want to develop Spanish football in the United States but their plan has encountered strong opposition, primarily from the Spanish Football Federation and the players' union, AFE.

"Everything we do is for the progress of our project and Valladolid has to be recognised nationally and internationally," added Ronaldo.

The three-time FIFA World Player of the Year, who played for Real Madrid, Barcelona and Inter Milan, said he had looked in England as well as Spain for a potential club to buy.

"I had been looking for a team to buy for two years," Ronaldo said.

Advertisement

"I studied the Spanish and English markets and some other markets and Valladolid came as a perfect gift."

He addded: "We have a simple challenge and that is to stay in the first division, it is our one and only goal this season

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Top Contenders for the La Liga Golden Boot: December 2018
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to complete first January signing in coming...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: The La Liga title race has...
RELATED STORY
Ranking top 10 La Liga players
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid 2-0 Real Valladolid: Vinicius the saviour
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid’s Rising Star Vinicius Jr Shining in Dream...
RELATED STORY
Real Valladolid add star power with new owner Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid v Valladolid: Match Preview, Predictions,...
RELATED STORY
10 greatest players in La Liga history ranked - Do Messi...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Lionel Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us