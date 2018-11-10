×
Rondon double leads Newcastle over Bournemouth 2-1 in EPL

Associated Press
NEWS
News
19   //    10 Nov 2018, 22:58 IST
AP Image

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Salomon Rondon scored two first-half goals to lead Newcastle over Bournemouth 2-1 and out of the English Premier League's bottom three on Saturday.

It was a second straight victory for Newcastle, which was winless in its opening 10 games of the season.

They were the first league goals of the season for Rondon, who joined on loan from relegated West Bromwich Albion in the offseason.

DeAndre Yedlin exchanged passes with Mohamed Diame down the right before the right back sent in a low cross for Rondon to score at the second attempt, putting Newcastle 1-0 ahead after seven minutes.

Newcastle extended its lead five minutes before the break when Rondon got ahead of Nathan Ake to power a header past goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and into the top corner from Kenedy's inviting cross.

There was a lengthy break in play while Bournemouth defender Adam Smith got treatment for a serious-looking knee injury and ended up being taken off the field on a stretcher.

And in first-half stoppage time, Jefferson Lerma headed in a corner from Fraser to reduce the deficit.

Rondon squandered two chances to complete a hat trick in the second half while in-form Callum Wilson headed over from close range for Bournemouth.

