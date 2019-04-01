×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rooney, DC United beat Orlando City 2-1, snap road skid

Associated Press
NEWS
News
30   //    01 Apr 2019, 06:50 IST
AP Image

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Wayne Rooney scored and assisted on a goal by Steven Birnbaum and D.C. United beat Orlando City 2-1 on Sunday night to snap an 11-game road winless streak.

Birnbaum headed home a cross from Rooney on a set piece, following an Orlando City hand ball, to open the scoring in the sixth minute.

Rooney put away a free kick in the 30th to give D.C. United (3-0-1) a 2-0 lead. He drew a foul, conceded by Dom Dwyer, in the left corner a bent a side-netter past goalkeeper Brian Rowe, just inside the far post. The 33-year-old Rooney has four goals (tied for second in MLS) and three assists (tied for first) this season.

Dwyer scored on a header in the 63rd minute for Orlando City (1-2-2). It was the first goal allowed by D.C. United this season and snapped a 435-minute shutout streak in regular season play by goalkeeper Bill Hamid.

Benji Michel, a 21-year-old homegrown player, made his MLS debut for Orlando City.

Associated Press
NEWS
Rooney backing Man City & Barcelona for Champions League final
RELATED STORY
9 unbelievable Wayne Rooney career moments
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer the only candidate for Manchester United job, says Rooney
RELATED STORY
Rooney: I'm still good enough for the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Ex-Man United winger Nani joins Orlando City of MLS
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Wayne Rooney scores a stunning free kick in Major League Soccer
RELATED STORY
Rooney arrest due to mixing sleeping tablets and alcohol, says spokesman
RELATED STORY
Wayne Rooney reveals the name of the most tactically astute manager that he has worked with
RELATED STORY
Rooney credits Guardiola for Sterling development
RELATED STORY
Rooney arrested in USA on intoxication and swearing charges
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us