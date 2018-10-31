×
Rooney: Man United players still behind Mourinho

Omnisport
NEWS
News
52   //    31 Oct 2018, 07:36 IST
jose mourinho - cropped
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

Wayne Rooney believes Manchester United's players still want to perform for Jose Mourinho despite their struggles this season.

United are battling in eighth place in the Premier League – nine points behind Manchester City and Liverpool – and some of their displays have led to Mourinho coming under fire.

However, they are unbeaten in three league games, including wins over Newcastle United and Everton.

Rooney, who won five league titles and a Champions League during a glittering 13-year career at United, said the players were still behind Mourinho.

"Obviously they are going through a difficult period at the minute but Jose Mourinho is very experienced and I think some players have to do a little bit better," the DC United star told BBC Sport.

"Hopefully they can turn their form around, win a few more games and keep the pressure on the top of the table and get back up there, which is where we all want to see them.

"In my experience, I have never seen or heard of a player not wanting to play in the game because they have had a falling out with the manager.

"I don't think as a player you could do that, you've got to respect the club and the fans and also respect your team-mates.

"I don't think any player, certainly at Manchester United, will be not playing for Jose, I'm sure they're all working hard behind the scenes to get results."

United visit high-flying Bournemouth, who are sixth in the table, on Saturday.

