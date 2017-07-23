Rooney one of the best in his position - Koeman

Despite falling out of favour with Manchester United and England, Ronald Koeman says Wayne Rooney is still "one of the best".

by Omnisport News 23 Jul 2017, 17:03 IST

Everton forward Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney remains "one of the best in his position", according to Everton manager Ronald Koeman.

Rooney rejoined Everton from Manchester United this month and has hit the ground running in pre-season, scoring goals against Gor Mahia and Genk.

The 31-year-old forward fell out of favour at United last season, making just 15 Premier League starts, and has not featured for England since November.

But Koeman does not believe Rooney's quality has waned, telling Everton's official website: "He has a lot of experience. He is an important player on the pitch but also important for his team-mates and certainly the young players to show them what you need to do to reach that high standard of football.

"That means he needs to be a leader off the pitch and if I see how he's working and what he's doing with all the players it's really what we want.

"Every day in training so far and in the friendlies, you see why he's one of the best in his position and one of the best players."

Michael Keane, Davy Klaassen, Jordan Pickford, Sandro Ramirez and Cuco Martina have also joined Everton in the transfer window.

And Koeman is pleased with how the additions have integrated into the squad, saying: "I'm really happy with how the new players have settled in. We have a really good team.

"It's easy to come to Everton football club for the new players. The rest of the squad are open people and the new players feel at home when they move here.

"They have great futures at Everton and provide the quality we need to improve."