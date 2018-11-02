×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Rooney stopped in a shootout, Crew advance past United

Associated Press
NEWS
News
246   //    02 Nov 2018, 09:19 IST
AP Image

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wayne Rooney was stopped on a shootout attempt in his MLS playoff debut, Nick DeLeon skied D.C. United's final kick over the crossbar and the Columbus Crew beat D.C. United 3-2 on penalty kicks after they tied 2-2 on Thursday night.

Columbus goalkeeper Zack Steffen denied United's top two scorers in Rooney and Luciano Acosta. Patrick Mullins, who was traded to Columbus from D.C. earlier this year, had a chance to win it, but his penalty shot hit the post and DeLeon wasn't close on the final attempt.

Federico Higuain, Wil Trapp and Niko Hansen converted in the shootout for Columbus. The Crew won a penalty kick shootout on the road in the knockout round for the second straight season.

Higuain scored Columbus' second latest goal in club history in the 96th minute by heading in Harrison Afful's cross. But DeLeon, a second-half sub, tied it at 2 in the first minute of the second extra 15-minute session in front of a sellout crowd of 20,600.

Frederic Brillant opened the scoring in the 21st minute for D.C. United by heading home a rebound for his first goal of the season. Higuain tied it nine minutes later by sending home a loose ball in front of the net.

Associated Press
NEWS
Did Wayne Rooney Fulfil his Potential at Manchester United?
RELATED STORY
Remembering 5 times the world of football united in grief...
RELATED STORY
Leading the way: Wayne Rooney puts DC United in MLS playoffs
RELATED STORY
Wayne Rooney: How a boy from Liverpool became Manchester...
RELATED STORY
7 Top strikers who moved to lesser leagues in the...
RELATED STORY
6 times England crashed out of a major tournament through...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Wayne Rooney scores a stunning free...
RELATED STORY
Rooney: Man United players still behind Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Atlanta United sets another MLS attendance record
RELATED STORY
3 Defining moments of Robin Van Persie's career
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us