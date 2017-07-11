Rooney takes Everton No. 10 shirt from Lukaku; Sandro given 9

Romelu Lukaku's departure for Manchester United has allowed Wayne Rooney to wear the same shirt number he did at Old Trafford with Everton.

by Omnisport News 11 Jul 2017, 21:02 IST

Wayne Rooney presented with his No. 10 shirt by Everton manager Ronald Koeman

Everton have confirmed Wayne Rooney will take up the No. 10 shirt from Romelu Lukaku, having made way for the Belgian at Manchester United.

Rooney's return to Goodison Park on a two-year deal was confirmed on Sunday and the former United captain was presented with his new shirt by Ronald Koeman on Monday.

Having worn No. 10 for a decade at Old Trafford, Rooney will do so again at Goodison Park, having previously worn the No. 18 when he burst onto the scene with the Toffees.

Jordan Pickford's arrival as first-choice goalkeeper sees him take the No. 1 shirt from Joel Robles, while new signings Michael Keane and Davy Klaassen will wear No. 4 and No. 20 respectively.

There will be a sense of tradition in attack under Koeman next term, with Sandro Ramirez given the No. 9 shirt after joining from Malaga, but the less said about Morgan Schneiderlin keeping hold of the No. 2 shirt, the better...