Rooney thanks Manchester United as club salute 13 years of success

Wayne Rooney and Manchester United have exchanged glowing tributes following the forward's move back to old club Everton.

Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has thanked the club and their "amazing fans" after sealing a return to Everton.

The forward secured a switch back to Goodison Park on Sunday, 13 years on from his transfer to United as an 18-year-old.

Manager Jose Mourinho and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward spoke in glowing terms about Rooney's achievements at Old Trafford, which included winning 12 major trophies and breaking Bobby Charlton's record as the club's leading goalscorer.

And the 31-year-old sent his own personal farewell to his old team-mates, coaches and fans, writing on Instagram: "Just want to say a massive thank you to everybody at Manchester United.

"Thanks to the boards over the years, the managers and coaches I've played under, the staff I've worked with, the team mates I've played alongside, and finally the amazing fans that I've been lucky enough to have played for.

"Thanks for the memories!"

United themselves posted a video via their official Twitter account to celebrate Rooney's performances for the club.

Footage of some of his most notable goals and trophy successes were included, along with comments from United great Ryan Giggs and former manager Alex Ferguson.