×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Rooney to make England farewell against USA

PTI
NEWS
News
7   //    04 Nov 2018, 20:13 IST

London, Nov 4 (AFP) Wayne Rooney is to come out of England retirement for a final one-off appearance against the United States in an international friendly at Wembley this month, the Football Association announced Sunday.

Rooney, a record goalscorer for both Manchester United and England, has not played international football for nearly two years.

But the 33-year-old, now based in the United States where he plays for Major League Soccer side DC United in Washington, will wear the Three Lions shirt one last time for the Wembley fixture on November 15.

The match will be called The Wayne Rooney Foundation International in support of the striker's charity aiding disadvantaged children, with England manager Gareth Southgate naming the 33-year-old in his squad.

"I am truly humbled and hugely excited to play for England at Wembley again," said Rooney in a statement issued by the FA that billed the game as his "final England appearance".

"I would like to thank Gareth Southgate and The FA for inviting me back and helping to support my Foundation in the process."

The FA added the match would give the Wembley crowd the "chance to show their appreciation of one of England's greats as the curtain comes down on a glittering Three Lions career that spanned three FIFA World Cups and three UEFA European Championships".

Former Everton and United forward Rooney scored 53 goals in 119 England appearances -- the most by any outfield player -- prior to announcing his retirement from international football in August 2017.

He has scored 12 times for DC United since he joined them after the end of the last English season, following a second spell at boyhood club Everton, and helped them climb from the bottom of the league ladder to the play-offs

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
BREAKING NEWS: Rooney returns for England farewell...
RELATED STORY
9 unbelievable Wayne Rooney career moments
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Wayne Rooney scores a stunning free...
RELATED STORY
Did Wayne Rooney Fulfil his Potential at Manchester United?
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Rooney backed to return, Mourinho...
RELATED STORY
Wayne Rooney: How a boy from Liverpool became Manchester...
RELATED STORY
David Silva- the underrated PL legend
RELATED STORY
Wayne Rooney's most memorable highs and lows for England
RELATED STORY
5 Youngest English teenagers to score in the Champions...
RELATED STORY
Leading the way: Wayne Rooney puts DC United in MLS playoffs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us