Rooney to meet DC United bosses over potential MLS move

London, May 23 (AFP) Everton forward Wayne Rooney will break from his family holiday to travel to Washington this week to meet bosses at Major League Soccer side DC United, his spokesman confirmed today.

Rooney has reportedly agreed "in principle" to a $17 million (?13 million) deal with the MLS club that would see the 32-year-old leave Everton, his boyhood club, just 12 months after rejoining them from Manchester United.

DC United coach Ben Olsen confirmed earlier this month that the club were interested in bringing Rooney to America but said the deal "is not done".

Sam Allardyce said before he was sacked as manager by Everton that Rooney had not asked to leave.

Allardyce and Rooney had their differences and the player's show of dissent when substituted in April's Merseyside derby resulted in clear-the-air talks between the pair.

The former England captain, who has been on holiday in Barbados, is to be accompanied on his trip to Washington by his long-time adviser Paul Stretford.

News of the visit first emerged in a report in the Washington Post and a spokesman for the player confirmed that it is to take place in the coming days.

Rooney, who first burst onto the scene aged just 16 at Everton, was the club's top scorer this season with 11 goals but last found the net on December 18.

He left United last year on a free transfer following 13 trophy-laden years after becoming a peripheral figure under Jose Mourinho