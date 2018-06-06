Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Rose tells his family not to come to Russia

Danny Rose says his family were heartbroken after the England player asked them to stay away from the World Cup over racial abuse fears.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 06 Jun 2018, 19:38 IST
351
Rose cropped
Danny Rose is to feature at his first World Cup for England.

England defender Danny Rose told his family not to come to Russia for the World Cup over concerns they may be racially abused.

The Russian Football Association was fined £22,000 by FIFA, after racist chants were directed towards black French players during a friendly between the two nations in March, a seemingly lenient punishment Rose labelled "disgusting".

"I am not worried about myself," Rose told Standard Sport. "But I've told my family I don't want them going out there because of the racism and anything else that may happen."

Rose, who will be competing at his first World Cup, revealed his family were heartbroken, but believes it is in everybody's best interests for them to stay away.

"My dad's really upset. I could hear it in his voice. He said he may never get a chance again to come and watch me in a World Cup," the Tottenham left-back said.

"That was emotional, hearing that. It's really sad. It's just how it is. I don't want to be worrying for my family's safety when I'm trying to prepare for games."

Rose has experienced racism during his England career previously. 

In 2012, while on Under-21 duty in Serbia, he was subjected to monkey chants. Serbia's Football Association was fined £65,000.

The Three Lions full-back was critical of FIFA and its disciplinary process when tackling racism, saying: "I have no faith in the justice system so I don't let anything affect me.

"I didn't get any support after Serbia. I never had a conversation with anybody outside England. I still ended up getting suspended and missing the first game of the competition.

"I'm numb to it now. If I'm racially abused out there, I'm abused. Nothing is going to change. I just get on with it. It shouldn't be like that but it is.

"I don't want to sound like a cry baby. There are millions of people who have it much worse than I've had it. We're big enough to deal with it and we've got the right people around us to help if anything was to occur."

Quizzed on whether or not England had spoken about walking off the pitch, Rose said: "We've discussed it. Until it actually happens and under what circumstances, it's hard to say what you'd actually do."

