Rosenborg vs Hearts Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10, 2023 

Rosenborg welcome Hearts to the Lerkendal Stadion for the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier on Thursday (August 10).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 away comeback win over Haugesund in the Eliteserien last weekend. Sory Diarra put Haugesund ahead in the third minute, but second-half goals from Hakon Rosten and Magnus Holte saw the Troillongan leave with all three points.

Hearts, meanwhile, kickstarted their Scottish Premiership campaign with a 2-0 win at St. Johnstone. Yutaro Oda and Lawrence Shankland scored second-half goals to inspire the win.

Rosenborg booked their spot in the third round of the Conference League qualifiers with a 5-4 aggregate win over Crusaders in the last round. The two sides shared the spoils in 2-2 draws across both legs before the Norwegian side progressing after extra time. Hearts received a bye to this stage, having finished fourth in the Scottish Premiership last season.

The winner of this tie face either Hajduk Split or PAOK in the playoffs for a slot in the group stage.

Rosenborg vs Hearts Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Rosenborg are on a six-game unbeaten streak across competitions, winning five.

Hearts have won just one of their last eight away games across competitions, losing five.

Six of Rosenborg's last seven games have produced at least three goals.

Hearts have scored at least two goals in their last three away games.

Rosenborg vs Hearts Prediction

Rosenborg made harder work of their tie against Crusaders than was expected, but their focus will now turn to a more difficult opponent.

Hearts have a disadvantage in having not been in competitive action for the last few months. However, the Midlothian outfit had a perfect preparation for this game with a win in their league opener.

There's little to choose from between the two sides. Although either team could nick a win, expect the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Rosenborg 2-2 Hearts

Rosenborg vs Hearts Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals