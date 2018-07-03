Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Rough treatment 'normal' for Neymar - Thiago Silva

Omnisport
NEWS
News
72   //    03 Jul 2018, 16:19 IST
neymar-cropped
Brazil's Neymar and Miguel Layun of Mexico

Brazil defender Thiago Silva thinks the special attention Neymar is getting from defenders at the World Cup is "normal" because his skills make him difficult to stop.

Neymar, who only returned from a fractured metatarsal last month, looked close to his best on Monday when Brazil beat Mexico 2-0 to reach the quarter-finals in Russia.

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar was often at the centre of things, as he scored and played a key role in Roberto Firmino getting the second.

But he also received criticism for what Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio described as "acting" when Miguel Layun appeared to step on his ankle.

However, Silva does not believe rough treatment is anything new for Neymar.

"This is normal because [Neymar] has many qualities," Silva told reporters. "The players who defend against him make fouls because it's always hard to defend Neymar and take the ball without fouling him. But it was a tough game."

In the last eight Brazil will face Belgium, who came from two goals down to sensationally beat Japan 3-2 with a dramatic stoppage-time winner from Nacer Chadli.

Silva recognises the talent at Roberto Martinez's disposal, but is adamant Brazil are the favourites regardless of the opposition.

"Belgium are very strong physically and technically," the centre-back said. "Belgium deserve to play in the last 16.

"I think that in all competitions Brazil is the favourite, but we know that's not enough. We have to work hard and give our best in every game if we want to win the title.

"We will continue to work and rest well because Friday's game will be even more difficult."

Silva denies rift with Neymar
RELATED STORY
Silva and Brazil preparing for 'very strong' Belgium
RELATED STORY
'Aching' Neymar urges referees to intervene
RELATED STORY
Thiago Silva wants Emery to stay at PSG
RELATED STORY
Silva backs Neymar to follow Mbappe, Cavani with last-16...
RELATED STORY
Tuberculosis behind him, Thiago Silva aims high at World Cup
RELATED STORY
Neymar is 'calm and confident', says Silva
RELATED STORY
Thiago Silva eyeing PSG exit amid criticism
RELATED STORY
Neymar misses Brazil World Cup training
RELATED STORY
Brazil's Neymar felt pain in his ankle, CBF confirms
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us