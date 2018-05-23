Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Rowett swaps Derby for Stoke

    Gary Rowett has agreed a three-year deal to take over at Stoke City, leaving Derby County for the job.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 23 May 2018, 02:02 IST
    117
    Gary Rowett
    Gary Rowett

    Stoke City have announced the appointment of Gary Rowett following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

    Rowett left Derby County to sign a three-year contract at the bet365 Stadium, replacing Paul Lambert in the dugout, having only agreed a deal that tied him to the Rams until 2021 in January.

    After his Derby side lost to Fulham in the Championship play-offs, Rowett will be tasked with leading the Potters back to the top-flight in 2018-19.

    "This has come around quite quickly, but I am absolutely delighted to make the move to such an ambitious football club," he told Stoke's website.

    "This is a club that has had amazing stability over the years, has been established in the Premier League for some time and the challenge for me now is, of course, to get Stoke City back into that division as soon as possible.

    "There are certain things to do now, and to get right, but the undoubted ambition of myself and the people above me is to take this club back up as quickly as we possibly can.

    "We have to make sure that the guys who report back for the first day of pre-season first and foremost want to be at Stoke City, and that they are willing to put in the desire and effort that not only I want, but that Stoke City and the supporters of this club want as well."

    Derby's Rowett seeks permission for Stoke talks
    RELATED STORY
    Lambert leaves Stoke City after failing to beat drop
    RELATED STORY
    Relegated Swansea and Stoke release coaches in record purge
    RELATED STORY
    Top 5 Football substitutions that absolutely paid off
    RELATED STORY
    3 Things that went wrong for Liverpool against Stoke City
    RELATED STORY
    Top 5 Mo Salah goals of the season 
    RELATED STORY
    Klopp tells Everton to ditch 'harsh challenges' in...
    RELATED STORY
    Stoke seal €16m Ndiaye deal
    RELATED STORY
    Conti targets Milan derby for injury return
    RELATED STORY
    Top 10 matches of the 2017-18 Premier League season
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun KOR BOS 04:30 PM
    01 Jun AUS CZE 04:30 PM
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    Tomorrow REA LIV 12:15 AM
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018