Royal Antwerp vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27, 2023 

Royal Antwerp welcome Gent to the Bosuilstadion for a Jupiler League matchday five fixture on Wednesday (September 27).

The hosts are coming off a shock goalless draw against RWDM at home in the league. Gent, meanwhile completed a 2-1 comeback win over Eupen at home, with Milos Pantovic putting Eupen ahead in the 27th minute.

Gent's job was made more difficult when Gift Orban received his marching orders just before half-time. Sven Kums, though, converted a rebounded missed penalty to restore parity before second-half substitute Tarik Tissoudali completed the comeback in the 57th minute.

The victory helped the Buffaloes hold on to top spot in the standings, having garnered 17 points from seven games. They hold a two-point advantage over second-placed Anderlecht and have a game in hand.

Antwerp, meanwhile, dropped to sixth in the points table with 12 points to show for their efforts after seven outings.

Royal Antwerp vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Antwerp have 29 wins from their last 78 clashes against Gent, who have won 20 times.

Their most recent meeting in January 2023 saw Antwerp claim a routine 2-0 home win.

Six of their last seven meetings have produced less than three goals, with five seeing at least one side fail to score.

Gent are on a seven-game unbeaten run across competitions.

Antwerp's goalless stalemate against RWDM ended a run of five games producing at least three goals.

Antwerp are unbeaten in eight meetings with Gent, winning seven, including the last six.

Royal Antwerp vs Gent Prediction

Antwerp's title defence has not gone to plan, but the defending champions have an opportinity to issue a statement of intent. A win over the leaders will take them to within two points of the top and back into the title race.

Gent, for their part, are the early pacesetters and have been on an impressive run of form across competitions this season despite their hectic schedule. They showed their mettle to come from behind with 10 men over the weekend to remain on course for a second league title.

Expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Antwerp 1-1 Gent

Royal Antwerp vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals