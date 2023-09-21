Royal Antwerp vs Molenbeek Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23, 2023

Royal Antwerp host Molenbeek at Bosuilstadion in the Jupiler Pro League on Saturday (September 23).

The hosts returned with a mass of bruises from the Camp Nou, where they suffered a 5-0 defeat to Barcelona in their UEFA Champions League opener on Tuesday. It was Antwerp’s first defeat in seven games and second in 11 outings.

The Great Old will look to recover from that debacle ahead of their matchday eight league assignment. The Pro League defending champions are fifth-placed with 11 points – three behind table-toppers Gent - but Antwerp have a game in hand. They have four wins in their last five home games.

Molenbeek, meanwhile, earned promotion to the top flight after winning the Challenger Pro League (second tier) last season. They're 11th out of 16 teams and have won thrice and drawn once in six games.

The visitors pulled off a shock 2-1 win over giants Cercle Brugge in their previous game, a month after they had passed an acid test against Mechelen 1-0. They also impressed in their last away meeting, holding Standard Liège to a 1-1 draw. However, Molenbeek are about to face a wounded lion in its den.

Royal Antwerp vs Molenbeek Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Antwerp have won four times and lost once in their last five home games.

The hosts have scored eight goals and conceded as many in their last five games.

Antwerp won the top flight last year, 66 years after their last title in 1956-57.

Molenbeek have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five away outings.

Antwerp have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games, while Molenbeek have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Antwerp: L-W-D-W-W; Molenbeek: W-L-D-L-W

Royal Antwerp vs Molenbeek Prediction

Antwerp could be aiming for a big win to appease their fans following their Barca drubbing. However, the focus would be on the three points and not the scoreline. Dutch striker Vincent Janssen is the hosts’ main attacking threat and joint top scorer of the league with five goals.

Molenbeek, meanwhile, will do their best to survive at the Bosuilstadion and look to cause an upset. Mickael Biron, who's leading the side with three goals, is their man to watch out for.

Antwerp, though, come as the favourites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Antwerp 3-1 Molenbeek

Antwerp vs Molenbeek Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Antwerp

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Antwerp to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Molenbeek to score - Yes