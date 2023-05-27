Royal Antwerp vs Royal Union SG Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28, 2023 

Royal Antwerp and Royal Union square off in a Jupiler Leage fixture on Sunday (May 28) that could decide the title race this season.

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 defeat at Club Brugge at the weekend. Casper Nielsen stepped off the bench to score a second-half brace to inspire the win.

Union, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Genk. Mark McKenzie put the hosts ahead in the 13th minute before Victor Boniface levelled matters six minutes before the break.

The draw saw Union draw level on points with table-toppers Antwerp, with both sides boasting 45 points.

Royal Antwerp vs Royal Union SG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 39th meeting between the two sides. Antwerp lead 21-10.

Their most recent meeting three weeks ago saw Antwerp claim a 2-0 away win.

Nine of Union's last 11 games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

Seven of their last eight meetings, including the last four, have seen at least one team fail to score.

Antwerp's defeat to Club Brugge last weekend ended their eight-game winning run.

Union's last seven away games have seen both teams fail to score.

The visitors have the best away record in the league this season, garnering 38 points from 19 games.

Royal Antwerp vs Royal Union SG Prediction

The title race in the Jupiler League is set to go down to the wire, with three sides in the running to be crowned champions. Royal Antwerp and Royal Union square off in a direct head-to-head clash for top spot, with the winner taking one step towards the crown.

Both sides will go all out for the win, but a draw would be a more favorable result for Antwerp. Their ascent up the table has been based on a watertight defence, but Union have enough quality to breach their backline.

The game is firmly in the balance, with either side capable of getting the win. However, the visitors should claim a narrow win in a keenly contested game.

Prediction: Antwerp 1-2 Union

Royal Antwerp vs Royal Union SG Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Union to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both halves to produce over 0.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes