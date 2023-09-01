Royale Union Saint-Gilloise vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3, 2023 

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise host Royal Antwerp at the Stade Joseph Marien on Sunday (September 3) in the Jupiler Pro League.

The hosts enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, winning their first three games. Union suffered a shock 4-0 thrashing to Mechelen in their last league game but recovered by beating Swiss outfit Lugano 3-0 on aggregate to reach the UEFA Europa League group stage.

USG are fifth in the league table with nine points from four games.

Antwerp, meanwhile. have had mixed results in their league campaign but confirmed a UEFA Champions League group stage spot in midweek. They drew 1-1 to Leuven in their last league game, struggling to create noteworthy goalscoring chances despite dominating possession.

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise vs Royal Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 132 meetings between the two teams, with Union leading 56-43.

Antwerp are unbeaten in three games in the fixture.

Union are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture.

Antwerp (2) have the second-best defensive record in the top flight this season.

USG are one of three teams in the Pro League this season to have a perfect home record.

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

USG are on a run of back-to-back wins and have now won five of their last six games across competitions. They have won their last three home games.

Antwerp, meanwhile, have also won their last two games and have lost just one of their last seven competitive outings. They have, however, struggled on the road recently and could see defeat.

Prediction: Union Saint-Gilloise 1-0 Antwerp

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: USG

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Their last five meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of their last seven league matchups.)