"RR has beaten Ronaldo", "Even Ronaldo couldn't beat IPL" - Fans react hilariously as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr named 4th most popular team in Asia

Football and cricket fans online mocked Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr as they were named the fourth most popular team in Asia in the month of April on Twitter.

The Saudi Pro League side were named behind three Indian Premier League (IPL) teams, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

According to Mufaddal Vohra, Al-Nassr had 3.5 million impressions on Twitter in April, which is nearly 6.5 million lower than the most popular sports team in Asia, CSK. It is worth mentioning that Cristiano Ronaldo's new team is the only football team in the top five, with the remaining four all being IPL franchises.

The top five most popular teams in Asia can be seen below:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Top 5 most popular Asian sports teams on Twitter in April:



1. CSK - 9.97M.

2. RCB - 4.85M.

3. RR - 3.55M.

4. Al Nassr FC - 3.50M.

5. MI - 2.31M.



Fans on Twitter took a dig at Cristiano Ronaldo for failing to compete with IPL teams from India. Some fans stated that the popularity of the IPL is massive, even in front of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Others joked about the fact that even Rajasthan Royals are more popular than the team from Saudi Arabia.

It is, however, worth mentioning that Al-Nassr being fourth in the popularity list is still a big deal and is down to Cristiano Ronaldo's presence at the club. The former Real Madrid great joined the Riyadh-based side in December 2022 and has been the driving factor behind their booming popularity.

According to ESPN, the club's official Twitter account rose from 3.4 million to 3.8 million in the span of just a few days of Ronaldo's arrival at the club. However, the biggest rise in followers happened on Instagram. Prior to the Portugal captain joining, Al-Nassr had only 853K followers, which has risen to well over 14 million thanks to Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores as Al-Nassr secure a comfortable win over Al-Tai

Al-Nassr secured a straightforward 2-0 win over Al-Tai in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday (May 16). Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca were enough for Dinko Jelicic's side to claim all three points in the league.

Ronaldo has been excellent ever since he came to play in Saudi Arabia. The Portugal superstar has scored 13 goals and provided two assists from 14 games in the league, including hat-tricks against Al-Wehda and Damac FC.

Ronaldo is currently helping the club challenge Al-Ittihad for the Saudi Pro League title. They are three points behind the league leaders with three games remaining in the season.

