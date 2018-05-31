Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Rudiger bust-up nothing unusual, insists Kimmich

Antonio Rudiger and Joshua Kimmich had to be separated in Germany training on Wednesday, but the Bayern Munich star thinks it was normal.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 31 May 2018, 13:24 IST
1.91K
kimmich-rudiger-cropped
Germany pair Joshua Kimmich and Antonio Rudiger in training

Joshua Kimmich says his training ground bust-up with Germany team-mate Antonio Rudiger on Wednesday was nothing "unusual".

Kimmich and Rudiger were photographed squaring up after the Chelsea defender produced a strong challenge on the training pitch, as Joachim Low prepares to name his final 23-man squad for the World Cup.

Bayern Munich youngster Kimmich is reported to have reacted to Rudiger's tackle by getting in his face, with Miroslav Klose – now a member of the coaching staff – separating the pair.

But Kimmich does not think the incident should be blown out of proportion, suggesting it was nothing out of the ordinary.

"The scene was not that unusual either," Kimmich told reporters. "On the contrary; if everyone wants to win, let's get down to business."

Kimmich also spoke about Bayern's season, accepting it was something of a disappointment after failing to reach the Champions League final and losing to Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB-Pokal showpiece, despite cruising to a sixth straight Bundesliga title.

He said: "If you lose in the semi-final against Real Madrid and lose the cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt, then it is mainly acceptable that more could have been achieved by us."

Bundesliga 2017-18
Kimmich can be one of the faces of change at Bayern,...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Bayern Munich players in the 2017-18 season
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Germany star Kimmich renews at Bayern Munich
RELATED STORY
Pulisic to Premier League 'hogwash', insists father
RELATED STORY
Lewandowski: Agent change nothing to do with 'funny' Real...
RELATED STORY
Alaba: Nothing concrete in Real Madrid links
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich 2017-18: Numbers show Lewandowski, Kimmich...
RELATED STORY
Boateng will 'definitely' play at the World Cup, insists...
RELATED STORY
5 Crazy Goal celebrations of 2017-18
RELATED STORY
Reasons why James Rodriguez won't want to return to Real...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 34
FT BAY STU
1 - 4
FT HOF BOR
3 - 1
FT HER RB-
2 - 6
FT FRE AUG
2 - 0
FT SCH EIN
1 - 0
FT BAY HAN
3 - 2
FT HAM BOR
2 - 1
FT MAI WER
1 - 2
FT WOL KOL
4 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018