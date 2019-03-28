×
Rugani extends Juventus contract to 2021

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21   //    28 Mar 2019, 22:20 IST
Daniele Rugani
Juventus defender Daniele Rugani

Daniele Rugani has signed a new contract with Juventus, keeping him with the Serie A champions until 2023.

The defender's agent Davide Torchia confirmed last year that the 24-year-old was a transfer target for Chelsea.

But Rugani stayed in Turin and has started 11 Serie A games for Massimiliano Allegri's side this term.

While Rugani's opportunities have been limited, with his fellow centre-backs approaching the end of their careers he is likely seen as a player for Juve's future.

Andrea Barzagli is 37, Giorgio Chiellini is 34 and Leonardo Bonucci, who rejoined Juve from AC Milan last year, is 31.

"He has not only established himself for his elegance, technicality, how he anticipates the game and his positional sense, but, above all, for his growth, which has allowed him to stop many adversaries," said Juve in a statement.

The club also noted Rugani is the youngest Juventus player to have featured in at least 60 matches in all competitions over the past four years.

Juve return to action on Saturday at home to Empoli, with Cristiano Ronaldo expected to miss out after sustaining an injury on international duty with Portugal.

Allegri's men are 15 points clear of Napoli at the top of the table with the Bianconeri closing in on an eighth consecutive Serie A title.

