Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Rugby tackle bags helping Liverpool's Alisson with Premier League life

Omnisport
NEWS
News
593   //    20 Aug 2018, 15:13 IST
Alisson - cropped
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson

Alisson has been preparing for the physical nature of the Premier League by using rugby tackle bags in Liverpool's training sessions.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is eager for Alisson, who joined from Roma for a fee that could rise to £65million, to become familiar with the challenges English football presents.

The club's goalkeeper coach John Achterberg has utilised rugby equipment during training in an attempt to recreate scenarios the Brazilian may face in the division, while there has been a specific focus on set-piece situations too.

"It is not rugby, it is goalkeeper training," Klopp explained to reporters.

"When Loris [Karius] came he did it and, of course, Alisson is doing it as well. It is normal goalkeeper training.

 

First game!! +3 points #AB1 #Deusnocontrole #YNWA

A post shared by Alisson Becker (@alissonbecker) on

"It makes sense to do it because the six-yard area is not a safety box for a goalkeeper.

"We have these situations in training constantly when we do set-pieces and the box is full with 22 players - maybe 22 is a bit much, but certainly 15.

"It is not that the goalkeeper has to change completely for this league. We have to help him too in situations.

"There is not just one player responsible for something – we have to have the right formation around set-pieces. It is not solely about Alisson but the whole team."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Premier League 2018-19: Why Liverpool need Alisson Becker
RELATED STORY
Salah is feared like Messi – Alisson
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk: Alisson making difference at Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Predicted Top 4 standings
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Incoming Transfers XI
RELATED STORY
Alisson has arrived, but what's next for Karius?
RELATED STORY
3 favourites to win the 2018-19 Premier League
RELATED STORY
'World's best' Alisson will be difficult to replace, says...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool's well-documented goalkeeping woes as Reds make...
RELATED STORY
5 most underrated players of the Premier League season
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
25 Aug WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
25 Aug AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
25 Aug ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
25 Aug HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
25 Aug SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
25 Aug LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
26 Aug WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
26 Aug FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
26 Aug NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us