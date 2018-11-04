×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Rummenigge suggests Bayern could take legal action after 'Super League' allegation

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    04 Nov 2018, 00:21 IST
BayernMunich - cropped
A sign in the south stand of the Allianz Arena read: "Never again German champion FCB? No more 'honest titles'…"

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge suggested Bayern Munich could take legal action after a report in Der Spiegel alleged he and the club attempted to lead some of Europe's biggest clubs into a breakaway 'Super League'.

The German magazine's allegation is based on documents it claims to have attained from whistleblowers 'Football Leaks'. Both the club and their chairman issued a strenuous denial on Friday.

Der Spiegel reported that Bayern and Rummenigge were major players in attempting to formulate the new competition, naming Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus among the 11 clubs they were purportedly hoping to lead away.

Any such move could doom UEFA's Champions League and impact the respective clubs' domestic competitions.

Ahead of Bayern's 1-1 draw with Freiburg on Saturday, Rummenigge insisted the club remains committed to the Bundesliga and will hold discussions over legal options internally.

"I am confused about the coverage. The fact is, no European club has every approached the topic of a Super League," he told Sky.

"We completely stand by our membership in the Bundesliga, as well as in UEFA and the European competitions they organise.

"We have never questioned that. We will check this over the next few days with our lawyers.

"I can only say the whole article has a tabloid style, containing half-truths and untruths, which do not correspond to the facts."

Some Bayern supporters showed their desire to remain in Germany's top flight during Saturday's match at the Allianz Arena with one banner stating: "We stand for the Bundesliga – Super League without us."

A sign in the south stand of the stadium read: "Never again German champion FCB? No more 'honest titles'…"

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Bayern and Rummenigge deny alleged attempt to lead...
RELATED STORY
Pavard not needed as Boateng replacement - Rummenigge
RELATED STORY
Martial not a Bayern Munich target, Rummenigge confirms
RELATED STORY
Bayern will not sell Lewandowski, even for €150m –...
RELATED STORY
Rummenigge: Manchester City, PSG are global inflaters of...
RELATED STORY
Rummenigge talks up Bayern's financial power
RELATED STORY
10 players Bayern Munich regret selling
RELATED STORY
Ozil's agent is creating fairytales - Rummenigge
RELATED STORY
Rudy close to Schalke move, Rummenigge confirms
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Bayern Munich signings of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us