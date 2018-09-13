Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Rummenigge talks up Bayern's financial power

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13 Sep 2018
Bayern-cropped
Bayern Munich celebrate

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has talked up the club's financial power, warning their rivals they can make "a big transfer" if they feel the need.

Last season, Bayern won their sixth Bundesliga title in a row and did so in dominant fashion, finishing 21 points ahead of second-placed Schalke.

Since then, they have secured the free-transfer signing of arguably Schalke's most important player, Leon Goretzka, while Serge Gnabry and Renato Sanches have returned from loan spells.

Arturo Vidal, Douglas Costa, Sebastian Rudy and Juan Bernat all left the club and Bayern subsequently feel extremely healthy financially, with Rummenigge happy to let the club's rivals know.

"We sold Douglas Costa, Sebastian Rudy and Juan Bernat - good money went into the cash register," he told FCB TV.

"We have the financial resources to make a big transfer. If we see the need, that is possible. That makes us all look to the future with calm and optimism.

"We have a top squad. In Stuttgart we had Javi Martinez, Corentin Tolisso and James [Rodriguez] on the bench."

But Rummenigge does not foresee Bayern throwing money around for the sake of it.

He said: "You have to drive a different philosophy, as other colleagues at other top clubs have accomplished.

"We have a great team, so just buying to make the public happy does not help. Our team has our confidence.

"We want to bring the title to Munich for the seventh [successive] time. This will not be a foregone conclusion.

"Our condition is good, and I make no secret of it, we also want to achieve great things in the Champions League."

