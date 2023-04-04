2 Chelsea January signings had to change in corridors due to bloated nature of squad: Reports

Two Chelsea players, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke, reportedly had to change outside the changing room due to the Blues' inflated squad size.

The west London side signed numerous players in the winter transfer window, including the likes of Madueke, Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Enzo Fernandez, and more. Overall, they spent over £600 million in the two transfer windows to buy 17 new players.

The Athletic has reported that due to the size of the squad, a few of them even had to get changed outside the locker room.

Mudryk, who was also a target for Arsenal, is yet to make a good impression on the fans since his January move from Shakhtar Donetsk for £89 million. The Ukrainian has scored zero goals and has provided one assist in eight games.

Madueke, on the other hand, has shown flashes of his talents since his switch from PSV Eindhoven. The Englishman, though, is yet to manage a goal contribution.

Chelsea recently parted ways with Graham Potter and Bruno Saltor is in charge of the team on an interim basis. The likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino are reportedly atop the Blues' list to become the next manager of the team.

Rio Ferdinand predicted next Chelsea manager

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Mauricio Pochettino will be the next man to take charge of the Blues. The Argentine has previously managed Chelsea's London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

He has been out of a job since parting ways with Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season. Ferdinand has tipped the Argentine to be at the helm of Stamford Bridge, saying on his FIVE YouTube channel:

“I’m going Pochettino to Chelsea because [Daniel] Levy doesn’t look interested at the moment; he would have taken him already if he was going to go to Spurs… I think Nagelsman might go Spurs.”

The Blues, though, have a mega clash on Tuesday (April 4) as they take on Liverpool in a scintillating Premier League home game. They are 11th in the league with 38 points from 28 matches. Their last match ended in a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa, a game that brought the end to Potter's tenure.

