2 Premier League giants exploring sporting and financial parameters involved in signing Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe – Reports

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly exploring sporting and financial parameters to sign Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe next summer.

Mbappe, 24, has been a burning topic of transfer speculation since the start of this season. He was believed to be pushing for a move away from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after asserting that he was unwilling to renew his current contract. However, he ended up staying at the Parc des Princes despite months of reported links with Real Madrid.

Now, according to the Daily Record, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is still unsure about committing his future to PSG. He is thought to be interested in evaluating his potential options and is keen to join an European club where he can notch his first-ever Ballon d'Or award.

Meanwhile, both Arsenal and Liverpool are said to be aiming to sign Mbappe on a free transfer ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season. Interestingly, the Frenchman has been an admirer of the Anfield outfit's entertaining football under Jurgen Klopp for a number of campaigns.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are believed to be treating Mbappe's potential free agency with caution. Despite interest from the Premier League, they are hoping to win the race for Mbappe on the back of the right-footed forward's wish to join them and their financial strength.

Ex-Real Madrid player not eyeing a return

During a recent chat with MARCA, Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez was asked to share his honest opinion on the prospect of securing a return to his boyhood team Real Madrid. He replied:

"I don't like to talk about the future because in football there are never any plans. I focus on the day-to-day, I'm happy at Girona, the group is spectacular and I only think about working with this team, to have a great year and we have a good squad to achieve it."

Asked if he has any regrets about leaving Los Blancos, Gutierrez said:

"No. I was playing in Primera RFEF with Castilla. To make the jump to La Liga is not easy and to have minutes, to play a lot of matches is complicated. It couldn't have turned out better, I've landed in a place where the team has supported me, a coaching staff that understands my characteristics and style of play."

Gutierrez, 22, left Real Madrid to join Girona for a sum in the region of €4 million in 2021. He has cemented himself as a key starter for them, recording two goals and five assists in 50 games in the process.

Prior to joining Girona, Gutierrez made 10 senior appearances for Los Blancos. He provided two assists in 641 minutes of first-team action.