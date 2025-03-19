2 Saudi giants including Al-Hilal are keen on signing Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate in the summer: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Ali Lajami has reportedly drawn interest from two Saudi Pro League giants ahead of the summer transfer window. The 28-year-old, part of Al-Nassr’s back line since arriving from Al-Fateh five years ago, has six months left on his contract.

Ad

Lajami has become one of the most important defenders for the Knights of Naj'd in recent years, capable of playing as either centre-back or fullback. However, with he finalization of his contract renewal talks pending, rival clubs have taken this as an invite to show their interest in him.

Saudi Arabia's sports commentator Khaled (on X) has reported that Al-Ahli are eyeing a move for him, with Al-Hilal also monitoring his situation at Nassr. Although Al-Nassr hope to keep Lajami for the long term, speculation regarding a departure continues to increase with no sign of an agreement being reached.

Ad

Trending

There are conflicting reports, with some suggesting that Al-Ahli has already agreed on terms with the player (via Evrim Agaci). However, it has been denied by other sources in Saudi Arabia (via The Nassr Zone on X).

Jorge Jesus hails Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as an "example for all players"

Al-Hilal head coach Jorge Jesus has highlighted Cristiano Ronaldo and labeled the Al-Nassr star as a perfect example for all footballers. Despite managing at a rival club, Jesus had nothing but high praise for the Portuguese legend.

Ad

At the Forum of the National Association of Football Coaches, the coach explained (via GOAL):

"I don’t know, but I would like it to happen. Because Ronaldo is an example. Ronaldo is an example at 40 years old. You see some Al Nassr games now, but I am there. He is still a young player, given his performance in the game

Ad

"And, honestly, I don’t know how long he will continue. Because he is a 100 per cent professional, he takes care of himself like no other player in the world, and that is why he is 40 years old and still going."

He continued:

"I often give his example to my players. Ronaldo is an example for all players in the world. What makes an athlete’s career last longer is not just the training process, it is the entire development of the player’s recovery. And today, the player’s recovery is fundamental."

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in sensational form for Al-Nassr this season, netting 19 times in 24 Saudi Pro League matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback