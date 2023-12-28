22-year-old Barcelona loanee catches Xavi's eye, stands chance of securing first-team spot next season: Reports

According to Adrian Sanchez, right-back Julian Araujo has caught Barcelona manager Xavi's eye during his loan spell at UD Las Palmas. The youngster could be set for a first-team run next season.

Araujo signed for Barca from La Galaxy in February 2023. Due to the late registration of his contract, the Mexico international was unable to play for the first team but trained with the club.

He joined Las Palmas on loan at the start of the season and has been in impressive form since. Araujo has made 18 appearances across competitions for Los Amarillos.

The 22-year-old's ability to provide width going forward, coupled with his athleticism, has reportedly impressed Xavi. With Sergi Roberto's contract situation uncertain, Araujo could become a mainstay at La Blaugrana next season.

Even if Barcelona sign Joao Cancelo on a permanent deal, they could be without a proper back-up next season should Roberto (who will turn 32 next year) leave. Hence, Araujo, after gaining some crucial first-team football experience at La Palmas, could potentially become an important player for Barca.

Araujo, however, will not be eligible to face his parent club when the Catalan club play Las Palmas in a La Liga showdown on January 4.

Las Palmas president has expressed contentment at Barcelona loanee Julian Araujo's performance

Julian Araujo has proven himself as a valuable player for Las Palmas during his loan spell. The club's president, Miguel Angel Ramirez, has expressed his contentment at the way Araujo has adapted.

Ramirez said he was not worried that Araujo's bright spark of performances could facilitate a return to Barca. Rather, he thanked Barca for letting them have the youngster's services on loan. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Our sports management bet a lot on him, because they were convinced that he was going to give the performance he is giving. It has adapted perfectly and is providing very important performances for us. We are not worried that his good performance will facilitate his return to Barça."

Ramirez further said:

“We like that Barça has opted for us to give it to us. We have a magnificent relationship with Barça, they have so many players that they need to give up or place some. That benefits us, of course.”

Araujo, 22, is still a green prospect and is gaining some much-needed experience in European football.