24-year-old Barcelona star has earned teammates' respect after recent run in first team - Reports 

According to Barca Universal, Barcelona goalkeeper Inaki Pena has earned the respect of his teammates after his recent run in the first team.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Barcelona's first-choice custodian, has missed three consecutive games due to a back injury and Pena has filled in between the sticks for all of those matches. He has managed to keep one clean sheet. The 24-year-old made some important saves as Barca defeated Atletico Madrid 1-0 in a La Liga clash on December 3.

Ter Stegen is expected to regain his spot as the No. 1 once fit. Quiet-natured Pena, though, has earned his teammates' respect. According to Mundo Depotivo, Pena considers the German as a teacher and friend.

Pena grew up idolizing Victor Valdes and came through the youth ranks of Barcelona. He has so far made eight appearances for La Blaugrana's senior team. Pena also had a loan spell at Turkish club Galatasaray during the 2021-22 season, making eight appearances for the club.

He has also represented Spain at the youth level and could get an extended run in the Catalan club's first team. Ter Stegen is expected to undergo surgery, meaning Pena could get a lot of game time during the German's absence.

Barcelona youngster Inaki Pena speaks highly about Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Since his 2014 move from Borussia Monchengladbach, Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been a crucial player for Barcelona. He became the undisputed first-choice after Claudio Bravo's 2016 move to Manchester City.

Ter Stegen has so far made 394 appearances for Barca, keeping 165 clean sheets. He has helped the club win five La Liga titles and a Champions League crown among other honors.

Pena recently spoke highly about ter Stegen, calling him the best goalkeeper in the world. Pena said (via Barca Universal):

“For me, ter Stegen is the best goalkeeper in the world for the last 4-5 years, and I am trying to learn from him.”

Speaking about playing during ter Stegen's injury, Pena said:

“The truth is that I work a lot when I am not playing, and unfortunately due to Stegen’s injury I had to go out to compete from 0 to 100 within days.”

Pena is once again expected to start between the posts when Barca return to action on December 10 to take on Catalan rivals Girona.