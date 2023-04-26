3 Premier League clubs declare interest as Barcelona consider selling summer signing: Reports

Three Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen this summer.

According to Fichajes.net, Barcelona have identified Christensen as one of the players they want to sell this summer to fall in line with the Financial Fair Play rules. The Denmark international has been in impressive form this season, which has reportedly piqued the interest of three Premier League clubs: Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

Newcastle United currently find themselves in third place in the Premier League standings. They have performed admirably under Eddie Howe this season and want to mount a challenge for the Premier League title next term. They are impressed with first-choice center-backs Fabian Schar and Sven Botman and want to bring in Christensen to improve their squad depth.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, could offer Christensen a starting role right off the bat. They have not been convinced by Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez’s performances this season and believe the former Chelsea man could be an excellent addition.

They know and admire the fact that Christensen can play in a back-three system as well as in a back-four. The Lilywhites’ good relationship with Barcelona, which has developed over Clement Lenglet’s transfer, could help them in their pursuit of the 27-year-old.

Lastly, there is Aston Villa, who have been firing on all cylinders under Unai Emery. They require capable centre-backs to fight for a Champions League spot next season and feel Christensen could be an interesting addition to the heart of their defense.

Having joined the Catalans last summer as a free agent, Christensen has played quite frequently under Xavi. The Dane, who has a contract until June 2026, has featured in 25 games for the La Liga leaders in all competitions, claiming an assist.

Barcelona boss Xavi is unwilling to lose Raphinha

Spanish outlet El Desmarques recently claimed that Barcelona could sell Raphinha to Newcastle United this summer, a year after buying him, for a £50 million fee. It had been claimed that the cash-strapped Blaugrana would use the money received from his sale to balance their books.

Journalist Javi Miguel, however, has shot down the claims, adding that the manager, Xavi, himself does not want to lose Raphinha, not for £50 million anyway. It has been claimed that the club would only consider offers greater than £79.6 million (€90 million), as there are very few capable out-and-out wingers on the market right now.

The Brazil international has emerged as Barcelona’s second-highest scorer this season, behind Robert Lewandowski (27 goals). He has scored nine times and claimed 10 assists in 42 games across competitions. His contract with the Blaugrana runs out in June 2027.

